Penta Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Penta coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $22,355.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Penta has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.91 or 0.00830168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00106359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00040170 BTC.

About Penta

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.