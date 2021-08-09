PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $154.33 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.77. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

