Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $14.88 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.07. The company had a trading volume of 203,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

