Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $16.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $715.38. The stock had a trading volume of 519,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,297,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $708.24 billion, a PE ratio of 369.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,675 shares of company stock worth $31,850,154. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

