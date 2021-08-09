Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 121,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.99. 283,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,163. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

