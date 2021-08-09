Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of PERI opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $647.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.