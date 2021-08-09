Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.26 and a beta of 1.23. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

