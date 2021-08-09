Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Head to Head Survey

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -5.37 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -9.14

Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 178.31%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 162.67%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Fury Gold Mines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A -15.70% -14.35%

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Fury Gold Mines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.