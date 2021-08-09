Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,437. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

