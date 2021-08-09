Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $29.59 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

