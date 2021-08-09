Phore (PHR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25,096.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $25,096.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00179015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,632,153 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.