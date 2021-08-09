PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

