PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
