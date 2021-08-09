Piper Sandler Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $125.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.25.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET opened at $118.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $122.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 871,787 shares of company stock worth $82,784,343. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.