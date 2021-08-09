Piper Sandler Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $689.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $517.00 to $689.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $512.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $598.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $525.50. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $291.51 and a 12-month high of $601.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

