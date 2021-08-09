Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Sells $133,394.76 in Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chad R. Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $299,086.95.

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.06. The stock had a trading volume of 106,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.80. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.