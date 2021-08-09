Piper Sandler Cuts Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target to $18.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.58.

ARAV opened at $4.20 on Friday. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $87.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.08.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aravive by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 74.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 11.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

