Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.24 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04).

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 in the last ninety days. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

