Piper Sandler Raises Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $560.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $510.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $390.28.

Illumina stock opened at $497.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.86. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.87 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

