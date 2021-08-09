Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $17.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares in the company, valued at $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

