Piscataqua Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 3,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.56. The stock had a trading volume of 169,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,418. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.07. The stock has a market cap of $272.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.89 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

