Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys 68 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises about 1.6% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,133 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.63. 27,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,008. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $150.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

