Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 422 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.81. 8,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

