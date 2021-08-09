Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.68 million.Planet Fitness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.26. 2,093,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -337.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.31.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

