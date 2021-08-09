Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $20,075,000. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $18,817,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $17,591,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

