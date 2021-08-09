PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 8,358 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 1,393.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,332,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,119,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 328,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.88. 209,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,701. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

