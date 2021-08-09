PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 9.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Skillz by 150.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Skillz by 74.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 501,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,114,419. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

