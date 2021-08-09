PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 662 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 20,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,888.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,436 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,225. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

MaxLinear stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $50.28. 4,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.88. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

