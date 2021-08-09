PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 30,848 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,848 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $656.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

