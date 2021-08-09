Poshmark (POSH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Poshmark has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Poshmark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

POSH stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,522.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

