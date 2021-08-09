PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $643.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,945.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.88 or 0.06794670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $586.98 or 0.01277548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00354296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00127279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.70 or 0.00580457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00339823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00280816 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,526,070 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.