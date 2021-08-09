PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA owned 0.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,601. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

