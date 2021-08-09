PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $164.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.20. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.43 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.