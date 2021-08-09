PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $33.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. 98,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of PPL by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in PPL by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

