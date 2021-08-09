PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.23% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.
Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,113. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48. PPL has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.