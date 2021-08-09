PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,113. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48. PPL has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

