Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys 262 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after acquiring an additional 592,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.