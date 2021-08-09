Prairiewood Capital LLC Lowers Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Prairiewood Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MED. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $259.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

