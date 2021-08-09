PRCY Coin (PRCY) Price Hits $1.14

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. PRCY Coin has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $848,758.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRCY Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00143990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00147173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,741.28 or 0.99875542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.11 or 0.00777557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PRCY Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,500,196 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin

PRCY Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCY Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRCY Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRCY Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCY Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.