Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBH. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$133.43.

TSE:PBH opened at C$130.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$93.66 and a 52 week high of C$131.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.72.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.83 million.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

