Presima Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Presima Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust accounts for 0.4% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Presima Inc. owned 0.09% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,986 shares of company stock valued at $458,138. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.60. 6,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,335. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.