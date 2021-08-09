Presima Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.8% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in American Tower by 14.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,731. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.23.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

