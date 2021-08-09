Presima Inc. Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Presima Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $218,000. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.5% in the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 28.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 86,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,870. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

