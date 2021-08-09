Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $98.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE PBH opened at $58.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $59.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 153,029 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

