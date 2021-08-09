Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 6,976 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 95,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESPR. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.87. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

