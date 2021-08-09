Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,269 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of MRC Global worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MRC Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in MRC Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in MRC Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,096,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.39 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. On average, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.