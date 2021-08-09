Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CryoLife by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after purchasing an additional 495,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CryoLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CryoLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CryoLife by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 74,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 450.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 61,876 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CryoLife alerts:

In other CryoLife news, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.04. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. On average, research analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.