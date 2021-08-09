Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $538,000 Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 59,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,782,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,637,000 after buying an additional 107,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.