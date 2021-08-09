Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Talos Energy worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.46.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $2,245,823.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

