Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,882 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Fossil Group worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,736 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,245,837 shares in the company, valued at $40,183,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,836. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

