Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,036 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXC. B. Riley raised their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

SXC opened at $7.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.00 and a beta of 1.10. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

