Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Guess? were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Guess? stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.23. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. Analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

